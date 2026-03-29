Zeke Nnaji headshot

Zeke Nnaji Injury: Exits early Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Nnaji will not return to Sunday's game against the Warriors due to left hip impingement.

Nnaji saw just seven minutes of action during Sunday's contest before exiting. His status for Wednesday's game against the Jazz is now in question.

Zeke Nnaji
Denver Nuggets
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