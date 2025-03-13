Fantasy Basketball
Zeke Nnaji headshot

Zeke Nnaji Injury: Likely to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2025 at 4:12pm

Nnaji (ankle) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Lakers.

Nnaji has been a mainstay on the injury report of late due to a left ankle sprain, though he hasn't missed a game since Jan. 31. The 24-year-old has averaged 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds across 15.2 minutes per game in his last five appearances. Nnaji could receive an uptick in playing time if Aaron Gordon (calf) misses his third consecutive contest.

