Zeke Nnaji headshot

Zeke Nnaji Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 3:52pm

Nnaji is out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to a left hip sprain.

The sixth-year big man came away with the issue during Sunday's win over the Warriors. With Nnaji sidelined Wednesday, Jonas Valanciunas has less competition for the backup center spot behind Nikola Jokic but isn't guaranteed to see meaningful minutes in this role.

Zeke Nnaji
Denver Nuggets
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