Zeke Nnaji Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday
Nnaji is out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to a left hip sprain.
The sixth-year big man came away with the issue during Sunday's win over the Warriors. With Nnaji sidelined Wednesday, Jonas Valanciunas has less competition for the backup center spot behind Nikola Jokic but isn't guaranteed to see meaningful minutes in this role.
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