Zeke Nnaji Injury: Won't suit up Saturday
Nnaji (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Nnaji will miss a second straight game due to a sprained left hip, and his next opportunity to play will come Monday against the Trail Blazers. Jonas Valanciunas could see a slight bump in minutes in Nnaji's stead, though the former still isn't guaranteed meaningful playing time.
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