Zeke Nnaji News: Busy night on defense

Nnaji contributed 10 points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist, three blocks and two steals across 17 minutes off the bench during Friday's 129-93 victory over Utah.

It's the first time Nnaji has recorded multiple steals and blocks in the same game since a Feb. 12 start in which he racked up three pilfers and four rejections over 37 minutes in a start against the Trail Blazers. The fifth-year center was far more efficient Friday, but his lack of consistent court time puts a damper on his fantasy appeal. Nnaji has played more than 20 minutes only once in his last 10 appearances, averaging just 13.5 minutes during that span but still producing 1.3 blocks and 0.9 steals to go along with 3.6 points, 2.2 boards and 1.0 assists.