Zeke Nnaji News: Cleared to play Wednesday

Nnaji (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Nnaji has been on the Nuggets' injury report for the past couple of games due to a left ankle sprain, but the injury isn't severe enough for him to be sidelined for Wednesday's Western Conference clash. Nnaji has averaged 6.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 0.9 steals over 19.4 minutes per game since the beginning of February.