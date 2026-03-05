Zeke Nnaji headshot

Zeke Nnaji News: Drawing rare start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Nnaji will start Thursday's game against the Lakers, Trevor Lane of LakersNation.com reports.

Nnaji will step into the starting lineup despite logging just 12 total minutes over his last two appearances. Jonas Valanciunas will retreat to a bench role with Nnaji drawing the start, his first since Jan. 23.

Zeke Nnaji
Denver Nuggets
