Zeke Nnaji News: Drawing rare start
Nnaji will start Thursday's game against the Lakers, Trevor Lane of LakersNation.com reports.
Nnaji will step into the starting lineup despite logging just 12 total minutes over his last two appearances. Jonas Valanciunas will retreat to a bench role with Nnaji drawing the start, his first since Jan. 23.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zeke Nnaji See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 1747 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 1351 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Start/Sit Guide: NBA Injury News & Schedule Impact52 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Schedule Breakdown: Maximize Games & Matchups52 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 7363 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zeke Nnaji See More