Zeke Nnaji headshot

Zeke Nnaji News: Good to go Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 5:12pm

Nnaji (hamstring) is available for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Nnaji was able to prove his health leading up to Monday's matchup and will be available off the bench if needed. He hasn't been a consistent part of the rotation of late, as he's averaging 1.3 rebounds in 6.3 minutes over his last four appearances.

Zeke Nnaji
Denver Nuggets
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