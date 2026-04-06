Zeke Nnaji News: Good to go Monday
Nnaji (hamstring) is available for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Nnaji was able to prove his health leading up to Monday's matchup and will be available off the bench if needed. He hasn't been a consistent part of the rotation of late, as he's averaging 1.3 rebounds in 6.3 minutes over his last four appearances.
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