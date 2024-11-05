Zeke Nnaji News: Increased playing time in win

Nnaji posted two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block across 14 minutes during Monday's 121-119 win over the Raptors.

Aaron Gordon suffered a calf injury that is set to sideline him for multiple weeks during Monday's win. This should open up playing time for Nnaji, who logged a season-high 14 minutes against Toronto. Still, Nnaji's production doesn't suggest that he is worthy of significant fantasy consideration.