Zeke Nnaji headshot

Zeke Nnaji News: Not starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 6:11pm

Nnaji will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Knicks.

The Nuggets are getting healthy again, so Nnaji could find himself out of the rotation Friday evening. The 25-year-old big man is averaging 4.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per game this season.

Zeke Nnaji
Denver Nuggets
