Zeke Nnaji News: Not starting Sunday
Nnaji (ankle) is available but won't start Sunday's contest against the Celtics.
In Aaron Gordon's (ankle) absence, Nnaji drew a spot start Friday in Detroit and posted eight points, two rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 21 minutes, but he emerged from the contest with a minor left ankle sprain. He's been cleared to suit up, but Russell Westbrook will enter the starting lineup in place of Nnaji, as Gordon remains out.
