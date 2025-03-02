Fantasy Basketball
Zeke Nnaji headshot

Zeke Nnaji News: Not starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2025 at 9:43am

Nnaji (ankle) is available but won't start Sunday's contest against the Celtics.

In Aaron Gordon's (ankle) absence, Nnaji drew a spot start Friday in Detroit and posted eight points, two rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 21 minutes, but he emerged from the contest with a minor left ankle sprain. He's been cleared to suit up, but Russell Westbrook will enter the starting lineup in place of Nnaji, as Gordon remains out.

