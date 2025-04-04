Zeke Nnaji News: Not starting vs. Warriors
Nnaji is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Warriors.
The Nuggets rested their entire starting unit against the Spurs on Wednesday but will be close to full strength for this contest, so Nnaji returns to the bench. The former Arizona standout could be an option to provide depth in the frontcourt, but he's not likely to be a factor in most fantasy formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now