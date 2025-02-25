Zeke Nnaji News: Notches 14 points

Nnaji accumulated 14 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two blocks in 24 minutes during Monday's 125-116 win over the Pacers.

Nnaji made a strong impression Monday and even logged some minutes alongside Nikola Jokic against Indiana's jumbo frontcourt. Nnaji was coming off a scoreless dud in 14 minutes against the Lakers on Saturday, but he's had a good month overall. Through 10 February outings, Nnaji has averaged 7.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals in 21.4 minutes per game.