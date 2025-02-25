Zeke Nnaji News: Notches 14 points
Nnaji accumulated 14 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two blocks in 24 minutes during Monday's 125-116 win over the Pacers.
Nnaji made a strong impression Monday and even logged some minutes alongside Nikola Jokic against Indiana's jumbo frontcourt. Nnaji was coming off a scoreless dud in 14 minutes against the Lakers on Saturday, but he's had a good month overall. Through 10 February outings, Nnaji has averaged 7.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals in 21.4 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now