Zeke Nnaji News: Plays five minutes in loss

Nnaji notched two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound across five minutes during Saturday's 133-104 loss to the Timberwolves.

Nnaji continues to be used sparingly off the bench, having played more than six minutes on only four occasions this season. Although he has seen the court in six of the past seven games, his minutes have come exclusively during garbage time. Barring multiple injuries to other players, it's hard to see his role increasing.