Zeke Nnaji News: Plays season-high 22 minutes

Nnaji notched six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, five blocks and one steal across 22 minutes during Saturday's 107-104 win over the Hornets.

Nnaji logged a season-high 22 minutes, taking advantage of the fact the Nuggets were without a number of regular rotation pieces. The six points also marked a season-high, highlighting what a struggle it has been for Nnaji when it comes to playing regular minutes.