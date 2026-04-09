Zeke Nnaji headshot

Zeke Nnaji News: Scoreless in seven minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Nnaji supplied zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist over seven minutes during Wednesday's 136-119 victory over the Grizzlies.

Nnaji made his return to the lineup after previously battling a hamstring injury. He's averaging 11.8 minutes across 50 appearances this season.

Zeke Nnaji
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zeke Nnaji See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zeke Nnaji See More
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 17
Author Image
Dan Bruno
82 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 13
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
86 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Start/Sit Guide: NBA Injury News & Schedule Impact
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Start/Sit Guide: NBA Injury News & Schedule Impact
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
87 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Schedule Breakdown: Maximize Games & Matchups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Schedule Breakdown: Maximize Games & Matchups
Author Image
Dan Bruno
87 days ago