Zeke Nnaji headshot

Zeke Nnaji News: Scoreless in three minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2026 at 11:08am

Nnaji ended with no counting stats across three minutes during Thursday's 110-98 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Playing in his sixth NBA season, Nnaji was once again used very sparingly by the Nuggets. He made just 52 regular-season appearances, posting averages of 3.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 12.0 minutes per contest.

Zeke Nnaji
Denver Nuggets
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