Zeke Nnaji News: Scoreless in three minutes
Nnaji ended with no counting stats across three minutes during Thursday's 110-98 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Playing in his sixth NBA season, Nnaji was once again used very sparingly by the Nuggets. He made just 52 regular-season appearances, posting averages of 3.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 12.0 minutes per contest.
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