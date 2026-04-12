Zeke Nnaji headshot

Zeke Nnaji News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Nnaji will start Sunday's game against the Spurs.

Nnaji will be making just his fourth start of the season. He has seen at least 25 minutes in each of his previous three starts.

Zeke Nnaji
Denver Nuggets
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