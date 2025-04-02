Zeke Nnaji News: Starting Wednesday

Nnaji will be in the starting lineup for the Nuggets on Wednesday against the Spurs, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Nnaji will be a starter Wednesday for the fourth time this season. In his three previous starts for Denver, the 23-year-old big man is averaging 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game, shooting 65 percent from the floor and 60 percent from deep.