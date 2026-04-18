Zeke Nnaji News: Won't start Game 1
Nnaji won't start Saturday's Game 1 against the Timberwolves.
Nnaji got the starting nod in Denver's regular-season finale, though he'll retreat to the second unit for the start of the playoffs. The 25-year-old big man isn't guaranteed to see the floor Saturday.
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