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Zhaire Smith News: Another solid G League effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 1:15pm

Smith recorded 21 points (7-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks in Saturday's 115-108 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle.

After recording 20 points despite coming up empty on his five three-point attempts in Wednesday's win over Grand Rapids, Smith heated up with a 75 percent success rate from behind the arc Saturday. Smith has been on a roll offensively of late, scoring at least 20 points in three of his last four G League appearances overall.

Zhaire Smith
 Free Agent
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