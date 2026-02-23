Zhaire Smith headshot

Zhaire Smith News: Dominant in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 8:47am

Smith totaled 24 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes of Sunday's 114-107 G League win over the Stockton Kings.

Smith continues to provide a huge lift for the Blue. Across 22 appearances, he's averaging 21.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.0 steals, 0.9 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers on 57.7 percent shooting from the field.

Zhaire Smith
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zhaire Smith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zhaire Smith See More
NBA Observations: Schedule Updates, Drummond's Future, Davis' Injury and More
NBA
NBA Observations: Schedule Updates, Drummond's Future, Davis' Injury and More
Author Image
Nick Whalen
February 16, 2021
NBA Draft Kit: Super-Sleepers To Target in Deep Leagues
NBA
NBA Draft Kit: Super-Sleepers To Target in Deep Leagues
Author Image
Alex Rikleen
October 16, 2019
Fantasy Basketball Draft Prep: Top Breakout Candidates
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Draft Prep: Top Breakout Candidates
Author Image
Nick Whalen
July 24, 2019
NBA Summer League: Takeaways from Days 2 and 3
NBA
NBA Summer League: Takeaways from Days 2 and 3
Author Image
Alex Rikleen
July 8, 2019
Las Vegas Summer League: Day 1 Fantasy Takeaways
NBA
Las Vegas Summer League: Day 1 Fantasy Takeaways
Author Image
Alex Rikleen
July 7, 2019