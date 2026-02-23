Zhaire Smith News: Dominant in G League
Smith totaled 24 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes of Sunday's 114-107 G League win over the Stockton Kings.
Smith continues to provide a huge lift for the Blue. Across 22 appearances, he's averaging 21.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.0 steals, 0.9 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers on 57.7 percent shooting from the field.
Zhaire Smith
Free Agent
