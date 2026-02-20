Zhaire Smith News: Efficient in G League loss

Smith tallied 26 points (12-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Thursday's 137-126 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Smith was quite impressive from the floor, even though it wasn't enough for his team to avoid defeat against the Stars. The guard shot over 50 percent from the field for the third straight game, and he also scored over 20 points for the first time in his last seven outings.