Zhaire Smith headshot

Zhaire Smith News: Efficient in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Smith recorded 18 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 121-104 win over the Iowa Wolves.

Smith led the Charge in minutes played during Tuesday's victory. The 25-year-old guard is averaging 7.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 23.4 minutes across his 12 appearances this season.

Zhaire Smith
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
