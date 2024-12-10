Zhaire Smith News: Efficient in victory

Smith recorded 18 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 121-104 win over the Iowa Wolves.

Smith led the Charge in minutes played during Tuesday's victory. The 25-year-old guard is averaging 7.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 23.4 minutes across his 12 appearances this season.