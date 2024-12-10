Zhaire Smith News: Efficient in victory
Smith recorded 18 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 121-104 win over the Iowa Wolves.
Smith led the Charge in minutes played during Tuesday's victory. The 25-year-old guard is averaging 7.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 23.4 minutes across his 12 appearances this season.
Zhaire Smith
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now