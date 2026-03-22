Zhaire Smith News: Has another solid game Saturday

Smith recorded 21 points (7-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks in Saturday's G League loss to Memphis.

Smith scored 20 points in a recent G League win over Grand Rapids. He didn't sink any of his five attempts from deep in that one. However, it was a different story Saturday, with the 26-year-old shooting 75 percent from behind the arc. Smith has been on a roll offensively of late, scoring at least 20 points in three of his previous four G League appearances.