Zhaire Smith headshot

Zhaire Smith News: Has another solid game Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Smith recorded 21 points (7-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks in Saturday's G League loss to Memphis.

Smith scored 20 points in a recent G League win over Grand Rapids. He didn't sink any of his five attempts from deep in that one. However, it was a different story Saturday, with the 26-year-old shooting 75 percent from behind the arc. Smith has been on a roll offensively of late, scoring at least 20 points in three of his previous four G League appearances.

Zhaire Smith
 Free Agent
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