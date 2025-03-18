Zhaire Smith News: Leads Texas in G League loss
Smith supplied 22 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists, four rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 127-116 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Smith posted team-high marks in points and blocks during an efficient outing Tuesday. Additionally, the 25-year-old swingman has now logged four outings with at least 20 points in 37 G League appearances. He also collected multiple blocks for the eighth time on the season.
Zhaire Smith
Free Agent
