Zhaire Smith headshot

Zhaire Smith News: Scores 20 in close win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Smith recorded 20 points (9-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 130-127 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Smith has scored at least 20 points in three of his past five games. He's attempted single-digit shots only twice since joining the Blue at the end of December.

Zhaire Smith
 Free Agent
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