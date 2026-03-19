Zhaire Smith News: Scores 20 in close win
Smith recorded 20 points (9-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 130-127 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.
Smith has scored at least 20 points in three of his past five games. He's attempted single-digit shots only twice since joining the Blue at the end of December.
Zhaire Smith
Free Agent
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