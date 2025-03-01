Zhaire Smith News: Solid effort off bench

Smith finished with 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 30 minutes during Saturday's 110-103 G League loss to the Long Island Nets.

Smith has now hit double digits in scoring in consecutive outings, the first time he's done so in 15 games during the G League regular season. It was the 2018 first-rounder's second appearance with the Texas Legends thus far after spending time with the Cleveland Charge to begin the year, and Smith initially appears to be carving out a significant role off the bench with his new club.