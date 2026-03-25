Zhuric Phelps News: All-around output against Capitanes

Phelps tallied 16 points (6-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and three steals over 42 minutes in Wednesday's 114-94 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Phelps stood out as his side's top contributor of assists and came close to a triple-double. The 2025-26 campaign is over for Phelps, who was initially limited to bench outings before moving to a major role for the last month of action. He finished third among Valley players with an average of 4.6 assists per game over the regular season.