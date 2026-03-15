Zhuric Phelps News: Posts 27 points in G League loss

Phelps amassed 27 points (10-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 125-116 G League loss to the Valley Suns.

Phelps logged a season-high mark in scoring and tied his season high in rebounds during his third straight start in G League play. While his performance has improved significantly since his promotion to the starting lineup, this was only the first time he scored more than 15 points over 16 games played this season. Still, he may remain active for as long as Ruben Nembhard (hamstring) is injured.