Zhuric Phelps News: Quality shooting effort Saturday

Phelps finished with 26 points (10-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one block in Saturday's G League loss to San Diego.

Phelps made just one of his seven tries from the field when these clubs met Thursday. Fortunately, he turned it around Saturday, although it still wasn't enough to help the Suns avoid another loss. While Phelps had one of his better scoring performances of the season, he's still struggled taking care of the ball, combining for 15 turnovers in his previous three appearances.