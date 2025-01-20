Ziaire Williams Injury: Dealing with ankle sprain

Williams has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks due to a left ankle sprain, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today rpeorts.

Williams has started in each of the Nets' last nine games, and over that span he has averaged 12.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals over 25.3 minutes per game. Williams' absence Tuesday opens the door for Keon Johnson or Jalen Wilson to enter Brooklyn's starting lineup. Williams' next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Suns.