Ziaire Williams Injury: Iffy for Friday
Williams (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks.
Williams is battling left foot soreness, which is jeopardizing his status for Friday. Rookies Danny Wolf and Drake Powell would have a clearer path to playing time if Williams cannot play.
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