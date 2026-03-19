Ziaire Williams headshot

Ziaire Williams Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Williams (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks.

Williams is battling left foot soreness, which is jeopardizing his status for Friday. Rookies Danny Wolf and Drake Powell would have a clearer path to playing time if Williams cannot play.

Ziaire Williams
Brooklyn Nets
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