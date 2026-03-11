Ziaire Williams headshot

Ziaire Williams Injury: Iffy to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Williams (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Hawks.

The Nets have several injuries ahead of this contest, so Williams could potentially see a big workload if he can get the green light to suit up. He doesn't have a lot of upside in category fantasy leagues, however.

Ziaire Williams
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ziaire Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ziaire Williams See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
41 days ago