Ziaire Williams Injury: Likely to play Saturday

Williams (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the Heat, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

After missing Brooklyn's last two games with a sprained left ankle, Williams is likely to return to action Saturday. With Ben Simmons questionable with an illness against Miami, Williams could have more playing time on his plate if he's ultimately upgraded to available. Over his last eight games, Williams has averaged 11.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.9 three-pointers in 25.7 minutes.