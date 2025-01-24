Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ziaire Williams headshot

Ziaire Williams Injury: Likely to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 24, 2025 at 2:27pm

Williams (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the Heat, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

After missing Brooklyn's last two games with a sprained left ankle, Williams is likely to return to action Saturday. With Ben Simmons questionable with an illness against Miami, Williams could have more playing time on his plate if he's ultimately upgraded to available. Over his last eight games, Williams has averaged 11.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.9 three-pointers in 25.7 minutes.

Ziaire Williams
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now