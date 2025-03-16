Fantasy Basketball
Ziaire Williams headshot

Ziaire Williams Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2025 at 2:56pm

Williams (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Williams popped up on the injury report late due to left Achilles soreness, and the issue appears severe enough for him to miss his first game since Jan. 22. Tyrese Martin and Jalen Wilson are in line to see an increased workload Sunday due to Williams' absence. Williams' next chance to see the floor is Tuesday against Boston.

Ziaire Williams
Brooklyn Nets
