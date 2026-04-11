Ziaire Williams Injury: Out again Sunday

Williams (foot) will miss Sunday's regular-season finale against the Raptors, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Jalen Wilson and Trevon Scott should continue to get all the run they can handle Sunday, and Ochai Agbaji will have a chance to get into the rotation. Williams will end his age-24 season with averages of 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.5 triples and 1.4 steals per game.