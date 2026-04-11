Ziaire Williams Injury: Out again Sunday
Williams (foot) will miss Sunday's regular-season finale against the Raptors, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Jalen Wilson and Trevon Scott should continue to get all the run they can handle Sunday, and Ochai Agbaji will have a chance to get into the rotation. Williams will end his age-24 season with averages of 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.5 triples and 1.4 steals per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ziaire Williams See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 92 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 74 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3111 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ziaire Williams See More