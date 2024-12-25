Ziaire Williams Injury: Out again Thursday
Williams (knee) will not play Thursday versus Milwaukee, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Williams absence will extend to nine consecutive games due to his ongoing left knee sprain. He had ascended to a 25.0 minute per game roll across five starts prior to suffering this knee sprain, so he's a candidate to be a relevant part of Brooklyn's rotation when he is eventually cleared to return to action.
