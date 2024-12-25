Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ziaire Williams headshot

Ziaire Williams Injury: Out again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Williams (knee) will not play Thursday versus Milwaukee, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Williams absence will extend to nine consecutive games due to his ongoing left knee sprain. He had ascended to a 25.0 minute per game roll across five starts prior to suffering this knee sprain, so he's a candidate to be a relevant part of Brooklyn's rotation when he is eventually cleared to return to action.

Ziaire Williams
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now