Ziaire Williams headshot

Ziaire Williams Injury: Out with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Williams (illness) won't play in Tuesday's game against the Pistons, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

Williams is under the weather for the second leg of this back-to-back set. His absence should allow rookies Ben Saraf and Drake Powell to be more involved in the backcourt Tuesday.

Ziaire Williams
Brooklyn Nets
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ziaire Williams
