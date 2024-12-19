Ziaire Williams Injury: Progressing in recovery

The Nets announced Thursday that Williams (knee) has progressed to on-court contract workouts with coaches and is expected to be integrated into team activities within the next week, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.

Williams has missed Brooklyn's last five contests due to a left knee sprain. While the 23-year-old forward appears to be nearing a return to action, he will likely have to participate in a full-contact practice before seeing any game action.