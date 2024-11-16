Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ziaire Williams headshot

Ziaire Williams Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Williams is questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks due to right hip tightness, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Williams is in danger of missing his first game of the season with the injury, though a decision on his status should be made closer to Sunday's tipoff at 7 p.m. ET. The forward is averaging 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game across 13 outings (two starts) this season.

Ziaire Williams
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now