Ziaire Williams Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Williams is questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks due to right hip tightness, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Williams is in danger of missing his first game of the season with the injury, though a decision on his status should be made closer to Sunday's tipoff at 7 p.m. ET. The forward is averaging 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game across 13 outings (two starts) this season.