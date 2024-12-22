Fantasy Basketball
Ziaire Williams

Ziaire Williams Injury: Ruled out for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Heat, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Williams' absence streak will extend to eight outings due to a sprained left knee. The club announced Thursday that the 23-year-old will be integrated back into team activities within the week, and his next chance to play will come Thursday against the Bucks.

Ziaire Williams
Brooklyn Nets

