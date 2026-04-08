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Ziaire Williams Injury: Ruled out for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Williams (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Pacers.

Williams will miss a third consecutive contest due to a left foot issue, and he'll have just two more chances to suit up again this season. With the 24-year-old wing sidelined, Ochai Agbaji, Jalen Wilson and Malachi Smith are candidates to see an uptick in playing time.

Ziaire Williams
Brooklyn Nets
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