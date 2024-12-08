Fantasy Basketball
Ziaire Williams Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bucks.

Williams injured his left knee against the Magic on Dec. 1, and he will miss a third straight game Sunday as a result. The Nets' next game won't be until Friday, Dec. 13 against the Grizzlies, so Williams can take advantage of the additional rest. Shake Milton and Jalen Wilson should be in line for more minutes Sunday due to injuries to Williams and Cam Thomas (hamstring).

