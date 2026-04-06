Ziaire Williams Injury: Sidelined again Tuesday
Williams (foot) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee.
Williams will miss a second consecutive contest. While he is sidelined, Drake Powell and Jalen Wilson are candidates to see more action versus the Bucks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ziaire Williams See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 316 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?7 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 298 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 22 Streaming Targets10 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 2215 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ziaire Williams See More