Ziaire Williams headshot

Ziaire Williams Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Williams (foot) is out for Friday's game against the Bucks.

The Nets used just seven players Thursday for the front end of the back-to-back set, and they will again be extremely shorthanded Friday. Williams is not a lock to return for the season finale Sunday.

Ziaire Williams
Brooklyn Nets
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