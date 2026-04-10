Ziaire Williams Injury: Won't play Friday
Williams (foot) is out for Friday's game against the Bucks.
The Nets used just seven players Thursday for the front end of the back-to-back set, and they will again be extremely shorthanded Friday. Williams is not a lock to return for the season finale Sunday.
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