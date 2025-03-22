Fantasy Basketball
Ziaire Williams

Ziaire Williams Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2025 at 8:52am

Williams (hamstring) is out for Saturday's game versus the Pacers.

Williams had been listed as questionable heading into the day due to right hamstring tightness, but he'll end up missing his second game since the All-Star break after the Nets re-evaluated him earlier Saturday. With Williams sidelined against the Pacers, Noah Clowney, Maxwell Lewis, Tyrese Martin and Jalen Wilson could all be candidates to take on a few extra minutes. Williams' next chance to play will arrive Monday versus Dallas.

Ziaire Williams
Brooklyn Nets
