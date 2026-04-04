Ziaire Williams Injury: Won't play Sunday
Williams has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Wizards due to left foot soreness.
With Williams unavailable Sunday, there will be more opportunities for Ochai Agbaji, Chaney Johnson and Josh Minott. Williams' next chance to play will come Tuesday versus the Bucks.
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