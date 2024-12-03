Ziaire Williams Injury: Won't play Wednesday
Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Lucas Kaplan of NetsDaily.com reports.
Williams will miss a second straight game after sustaining a knee injury in the final minutes of Sunday's loss to the Magic. His next chance to suit up will come next Sunday versus Milwaukee. In Williams' absence, Tyrese Martin should remain in the starting lineup, as Cam Thomas (hamstring) also remains out.
