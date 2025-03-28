Ziaire Williams News: Available Friday

Williams (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Clippers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Williams will be able to play through an illness Friday to handle his usual starting role. Over 12 games this month, the 2021 first-rounder has averaged 12.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.5 three-pointers in 28.3 minutes. Williams shouldn't have any restrictions against Los Angeles.